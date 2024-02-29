Belleville HS girls wrestling team impresses at Essex County Tournament

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls wrestling team finished in fourth place overall at the inaugural girls wrestling Essex County Tournament at Nutley High School on Friday, Feb. 16.

The Buccaneers had 82 points. Bloomfield was first with 165 points, West Orange was second with 127 points and Nutley was third with 90 points, among the 11 scoring teams.

Junior Izabella Luna won the 152-pound weight class to lead the Bucs. Junior Carol Quezada (100-pound weight class) and freshman Tiffany Guanoquiza Restrepo (132) each took second place, senior Ilana Williams (100) took third place and juniors Nicole Chavez (138) and Cassandra Cross (145) each took fourth place for Belleville.

Photo Courtesy of Belleville High School Athletics