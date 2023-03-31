Belleville HS golf team looks to improve during the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Head coach Christopher Balz’s main goal for his Belleville High School coed golf team is to improve by the end of the spring season.

He also wants his players to have fun.

“We play in a real competitive league,” said Balz in an interview with the Belleville Post as his team was practicing at BHS on Tuesday afternoon, March 21. “But we have a different mindset. We always look to get better and introduce them to the game, and hopefully by the end of their career here, they are into something that they wouldn’t have been in.

“My goal is to get everybody on this team to get better at the end of the season than when they started.”

Balz particularly is thrilled that his team can practice at the Belleville indoor training facility that opened last October. The facility, located at 522 Cortland St. in Belleville, has a computerized golf simulator. Normally, the cold weather isn’t ideal during the preseason. That’s why the players are ecstatic to take advantage of the golf simulator at the facility as they hone their skills and get ready for the season.

The Buccaneers compete in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division which includes West Essex, Glen Ridge, Verona, Cedar Grove, Bloomfield, Caldwell and Nutley.

The team’s home course is Hendricks Golf Course. The Bucs were scheduled to begin the season on Tuesday, March 28, against Verona at Montclair Golf Course. Their home opener was scheduled for Thursday, March 30, against Nutley.

Photos Courtesy of Joe Ragozzino