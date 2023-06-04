Belleville HS’ Jericho Perez and Ashley Cely are Essex County Scholar Athlete Award recipients

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville High School’s Jericho Perez and Ashley Cely were honored as 2022-2023 Karen Fuccello Essex County Scholar Athletes during a banquet on Tuesday, May 9, in Belleville.

Perez lettered in track and field and football, and Cely lettered in volleyball, basketball and softball.

The award is named after the late Karen Fuccello, who was the longtime Belleville High School athletic director.

This award is given to the top scholar-athletes in the county.

Photo Courtesy of Belleville HS Athletics

