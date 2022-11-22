Belleville HS soccer players earn SEC honors

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School boys soccer team, under head coach Gary Polewka, enjoyed a stellar season.

The Buccaneers finished with an 11-4-3 record, including a second-place finish in the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division with a 7-1 record. Barringer finished first among the nine teams with an 8-0 divisional record and 14-4 overall.

In the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament, the fourth-seeded Bucs defeated Orange, 1-0, in overtime on a goal by Ivan Garcia in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 27. Belleville then lost to fifth-seeded South Plainfield, 1-0, in the quarterfinals on Monday, Oct. 31, to end the season.

The following all–SEC–Colonial Division honors, as selected by the conference coaches, were awarded to Belleville players:

First team: Garcia and Gerber Coreas.

Second team: Wilberto Solorzano and Logan Kutlu.

Honorable mention: Joshua Nodong.

BHS girls soccer players honored on all–SEC–Liberty Division

The Belleville High School girls soccer team featured several players who made all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division teams, as selected by the divisional coaches.

First team: Rosalynn Almodovar.

Second team: Jaelynn Perez.

Honorable mention: Emily Gavidia and Julia Rasczyk.

The Lady Buccaneers finished with a 7-11 record this season.