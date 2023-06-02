Belleville HS softball team enjoys winning season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School softball team, under longtime head coach Chris Cantarella, enjoyed a solid season this spring.

The Bucs qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2019 and finished with an 11-10 overall record, including finishing in second place in the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division behind West Orange.

Belleville fell to Warren Hills in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on Tuesday, May 23, to end the season. The 2020 season was canceled by the state due to the pandemic. In 2021, Belleville didn’t play enough games due to the pandemic, Cantarella said, and last year, they didn’t qualify for the tournament.

Despite the team’s relative youth, Cantarella is proud of his team’s season.

In an email to the Belleville Post, Cantarella said he “thought our girls did a great job considering we were only returning two starters from the previous year. We had some memorable moments, a walk-off win over Edison, a no-hitter vs. MKA (Montclair Kimberley Academy) and exciting county win vs. Technology.”

Six Belleville players were recognized by the SEC for their accomplishments. Honorable mention went to senior left fielder Ashley Cely, who returned after missing last year after a serious hand injury.

Second team award winners were freshman third baseman/designated player Anniyah Thompson, who led the team in home runs and drove in 25 runs, senior first-year starting catcher Diane Estrada who led the team in RBIs and hit .325 and senior first-year starting second baseman/shortstop Catalina Cucaz who was second on the team in batting (.411) and among the top three in runs and hits.

First-team performers were junior shortstop/third baseman Deanna McIntosh, who was top three in all four major offensive categories and sophomore pitcher/outfielder Nina Gemino, who had 10 wins as a pitcher and led the team in average (.413) and runs scored (42).

Other members of the team were freshman first baseman Mya Estrict (20 RBIs), freshman right fielder Leilani Marzan, and Emma Estrict who earned a victory in her first varsity start against Barringer; sophomore designated player Melissa Pego and sophomore second baseman Danaiyah Santiago, junior center fielder Kaylee Gutierrez, senior right fielder Angie Navarrete, and senior outfielder Jeylian Cruz.

The sub varsity teams were coached by Danielle Santosusso and varsity assistant Andre Delucrezia.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Belleville vs. Bloomfield, May 13, at Bloomfield’s Clarks Pond South.