Belleville HS softball team features good mix this season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School softball team, under head coach Chris Cantarella, is looking to build on last year’s 11-10 record with a good mix of youth and experience.
The following are returning players:
Seniors
- Kaylee Gutierrez, outfielder.
- Deanna McIntosh, shortstop-third base.
Juniors
- Nina Gemino, pitcher-outfielder.
- Danaijah Santiago, second base.
Sophomores
- Mya Estrict, first base.
- Anniyah Thompason, third base-first base.
The rest of the roster includes the following:
Seniors
- Dahianny Abreu, catcher.
- Angelyna Aleman, catcher-outfielder.
- Niyla Dorrell, outfielder.
- Neyshilanys Garcia, outfielder.
Junior
- McKayla Reed, third base.
Sophomore
- Jaylynn Quinn, outfielder.
Freshmen
- Sophia Ciampitti, infielder-outfielder.
- Brooke Nelson, catcher.
- Ruby Perez, infielder-outfielder.
- Jayda Olavarria, pitcher.
- Nyah Rollins, outfielder.
The Bucs will visit Newark Tech on Monday, April 1, in the season opener, at 11 a.m.
The following is the rest of the schedule:
April 3: West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.
April 6: at Ramapo, time to be determined.
April 8: at Newark East Side, 4 p.m.
April 10: Technology, 4 p.m.
April 12: at West Orange, 4 p.m.
April 15: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.
April 17: Newark Tech, 4 p.m.
April 19: at West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.
April 20: Somerville, 11 a.m.
April 23: Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.
April 24: Newark East Side, 4 p.m.
April 25: Barringer, 4 p.m.
April 29: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.
May 3: Tenafly, 4:15 p.m.
May 6: American History, 4 p.m.
May 8: at Technology, 4 p.m.
May 9: Bloomfield, 4 p.m.
May 13: West Orange, 4 p.m.
May 15: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.
May 17: at Demarest, 4:30 p.m.