Belleville HS softball team features good mix this season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School softball team, under head coach Chris Cantarella, is looking to build on last year’s 11-10 record with a good mix of youth and experience.

The following are returning players:

Seniors

  • Kaylee Gutierrez, outfielder.
  • Deanna McIntosh, shortstop-third base.

Juniors

  • Nina Gemino, pitcher-outfielder.
  • Danaijah Santiago, second base.

Sophomores

  • Mya Estrict, first base.
  • Anniyah Thompason, third base-first base.

The rest of the roster includes the following:

Seniors

  • Dahianny Abreu, catcher.
  • Angelyna Aleman, catcher-outfielder.
  • Niyla Dorrell, outfielder.
  • Neyshilanys Garcia, outfielder.

Junior

  • McKayla Reed, third base.

Sophomore

  • Jaylynn Quinn, outfielder.

Freshmen

  • Sophia Ciampitti, infielder-outfielder.
  • Brooke Nelson, catcher.
  • Ruby Perez, infielder-outfielder.
  • Jayda Olavarria, pitcher.
  • Nyah Rollins, outfielder.

The Bucs will visit Newark Tech on Monday, April 1, in the season opener, at 11 a.m.

The following is the rest of the schedule:

April 3: West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.

April 6: at Ramapo, time to be determined.

April 8: at Newark East Side, 4 p.m.

April 10: Technology, 4 p.m.

April 12: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

April 15: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 17: Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

April 19: at West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.

April 20: Somerville, 11 a.m.

April 23: Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 24: Newark East Side, 4 p.m.

April 25: Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 29: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

May 3: Tenafly, 4:15 p.m.

May 6: American History, 4 p.m.

May 8: at Technology, 4 p.m.

May 9: Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

May 13: West Orange, 4 p.m.

May 15: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

May 17: at Demarest, 4:30 p.m.

  

