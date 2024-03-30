Belleville HS softball team features good mix this season

Connect on Linked in

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School softball team, under head coach Chris Cantarella, is looking to build on last year’s 11-10 record with a good mix of youth and experience.

The following are returning players:

Seniors

Kaylee Gutierrez, outfielder.

Deanna McIntosh, shortstop-third base.

Juniors

Nina Gemino, pitcher-outfielder.

Danaijah Santiago, second base.

Sophomores

Mya Estrict, first base.

Anniyah Thompason, third base-first base.

The rest of the roster includes the following:

Seniors

Dahianny Abreu, catcher.

Angelyna Aleman, catcher-outfielder.

Niyla Dorrell, outfielder.

Neyshilanys Garcia, outfielder.

Junior

McKayla Reed, third base.

Sophomore

Jaylynn Quinn, outfielder.

Freshmen

Sophia Ciampitti, infielder-outfielder.

Brooke Nelson, catcher.

Ruby Perez, infielder-outfielder.

Jayda Olavarria, pitcher.

Nyah Rollins, outfielder.

The Bucs will visit Newark Tech on Monday, April 1, in the season opener, at 11 a.m.

The following is the rest of the schedule:

April 3: West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.

April 6: at Ramapo, time to be determined.

April 8: at Newark East Side, 4 p.m.

April 10: Technology, 4 p.m.

April 12: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

April 15: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 17: Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

April 19: at West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.

April 20: Somerville, 11 a.m.

April 23: Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 24: Newark East Side, 4 p.m.

April 25: Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 29: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

May 3: Tenafly, 4:15 p.m.

May 6: American History, 4 p.m.

May 8: at Technology, 4 p.m.

May 9: Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

May 13: West Orange, 4 p.m.

May 15: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

May 17: at Demarest, 4:30 p.m.