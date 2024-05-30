Belleville HS softball team posts winning campaign

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School softball team enjoyed a good season this spring.

Under head coach Chris Cantarella, the Buccaneers finished with a 12-10 record , including a 9-3 record in the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division. They qualified for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament, falling to Warren Hills on Wednesday, May 22, to end the campaign.

The Bucs had a good mix this season. The seniors are Angelyna Aleman, Michell Angulo, Niyla Dorrell, Neyshlianys Garcia, Kaylee Gutierrez and Deanna McIntosh.

The juniors are Nina Gemino, McKayla Reed, Danaijah Santiago. The sophomores are Mya Estrict, Jaylynn Quinn and Annyiah Thompson, and the freshmen are Sophia Ciampitti, Brooke Nelson, Ruby Perez and Nyah Rollins. With a strong returning group, the Bucs are looking forward to next season.

The Bucs also featured several players who earned all–SEC–Colonial Division honors, as voted by the division coaches.

Thompson, Gemino and McIntosh made the first team; Perez made second team; and Gutierrez made honorable mention.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino