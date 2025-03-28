Belleville HS softball team seeks another successful season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School softball team hopes to have another successful season.

The Bucs, under longtime head coach Chris Cantarella, went 12-10 last year, including 9-3 in the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division.

The following are this year’s players, with comments from Cantarella on each player:

Leilani Paredes, freshman pitcher/infielder, No. 3 . She has looked really well so far this spring. Fingers crossed, she continues to develop.

No. 4 Brooke Nelson, sophomore catcher, No. 4. A returning starter who continues to develop and get better.

No. 6 Jaylynn Quinn, junior outfielder/designated player. A solid hitter who gives us depth in the outfield.

Sophia Ciampitti, sophomore second baseman, No. 7. A returning starter moving into the infield full time, looking to improve on an excellent freshman season (.294 with 18 RBIs).

Nyah Rollins, sophomore outfielder, No. 8 . She was a part-time starter last year. Good defensive outfielder with above average speed.

Nina Gemino, senior P/OF/IF, No. 9. Four-year starter (First Team All-SEC two years in a row). Can play anywhere, will hit at the top of the lineup (.347 and scored 31 runs).

Julianna Ramirez, freshman OF, No. 10. Good defensive outfielder.

Ruby Perez, sophomore P/OF/IF, No. 11. Second Team All-SEC. She will be used in a variety of places. Solid leader and excellent athlete.

Kaila Johnson, freshman IF, No. 14. Strong hitter who is learning a new position and making great progress.

Mya Estrict, junior first base, No. 22. A returning starter who has worked hard to improve her softball skills and looks to have a big impact this season.

Anniyah Thompson, junior third base, No. 23. A returning starter (All-SEC selection two years in a row). A Power hitter who led the team in RBIs (33) and hit .429 last year.

Emily Anuscavage, freshman OF/C, No. 27. Solid defender who is aggressive at the plate and is a solid contact hitter.

Zoe Arroyabe, freshman IF, No. 32. Good speed, excellent work ethic and can play either middle infield spots

Though the Bucs are young (nine freshmen and sophomores and one senior), Cantarella feels good about his team’s potential.

“We are going to learn by jumping into the fire, so to speak. There will be some bumps in the road, but we have some talent and some experience. Hopefully, the younger girls can adjust to the high school game quickly and not be intimidated by the varsity competition. They are great girls with the willingness to learn and the work ethic to improve.”

The assistant coaches are former player Janelle McCann and Danielle Santosusso.

