Belleville HS softball team will be led by strong senior class

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School softball team has a large senior class this season.

Longtime head coach Chris Cantarella said the team has a handful of returning senior starters. They include catcher Ashley Herman, shortstop-turned -pitcher Taina Carrasquillo, first baseman LilyAnne Weinberger, second baseman Lisbeth Azcona, and outfielder Kristine Ragas.

Other seniors include catcher/first baseman/outfielder Lissette Azcona, third baseman/first baseman Diana Baez, shortstop Averey Castillo, outfielder Zach Perez, second baseman Sarai Rodriguez and pitcher Emily Struffolino.

Junior outfielder Isabella Aguilar and sophomore Deanna Mcintosh also return from last year’s varsity, while freshman shortstop/pitcher Nina Gemino and freshman first baseman/shortstop/third baseman Jada Onque will look to make an impact.

Cantarella also said the graduation of two senior pitchers has created some challenges, but Carrasquillo and Stuffolino, along with junior Zahra Dhalla and Gemino, will be handling most of the load.

Herman is an all-league returning catcher and Ragas had a solid 2021 season. Twins Lissette and Lisbeth Azcona both contributed to the varsity team last year but will see their roles increase this year either in the outfield or the right side of the infield, according to Cantarella..

“Solid defense and timely hitting will be keys to our success,” Cantarella said. “We have been working hard and motivating each other to be better.”

Belleville will open the season on the road at Caldwell on Friday, April 1.

Here is the schedule.