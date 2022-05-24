Belleville HS’ Terence Folkes to play in 41st Phil Simms NJ All-Star Football Classic

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville High School senior Terence Folkes has been selected to participate in the 41st Phil Simms NJ North/South High School All-Star Football Classic on Sunday, June 12, at Kean University’s Alumni Field. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

The game features graduating seniors in the state.

Folkes, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound defensive lineman, posted 68 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and four sacks, to lead the Buccaneers to a 6-4 season last fall.

Meanwhile, after four seasons, Jermain Johnson recently stepped down as the BHS head football coach to become the head football coach at Montclair High School.

Photos Courtesy of Belleville High School and Joe Ragozzino