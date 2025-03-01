Belleville HS’ Tyler Fox displays his strong love for ice hockey

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Without a doubt, there are many passionate ice hockey fans and players in the area.

Tyler Fox is one of them. The Belleville High School senior is a starting defenseman on the tri-op Bayonne/Belleville/McNair high school team this winter, becoming a source of inspiration for youngsters who want to play the sport in the community.

The following is Q and A that the Belleville Post conducted with Fox:

Q: When did you first start playing ice hockey and what got you interested in the sport?

A: I started playing hockey in 2013 with a learn-to-skate program run out of Clary Anderson in Montclair. My father was really big into hockey when he was younger. He played all over the upper East coast and in Canada occasionally. He was the main reason why I got interested in the sport.

Q: How many years have you played for the Bayonne HS hockey team?

A: I’ve played for the Bayonne HS hockey team for three years now, starting with my sophomore year of high school.

Q: What are your favorite memories of playing for the team?

A: Some favorite memories of playing with Bayonne I could say is my sophomore year when the team took a big hit from losing a lot of seniors and we weren’t doing so well in the season, but we really held our own against a very strong and developed team in our final game where, although we lost by one, everyone played as determined as ever and as a team. I’d also say all the community events our organization does are really fun, like all three of the Christmas skates we have done have been great, because it’s the whole team just relaxing and hanging out and helping inexperienced skaters if needed.

Q: Who are your role models and influences, and why?

A: My biggest role model is the lord Jesus Christ because of many reasons.The seven heavenly virtues in of themself are life-changing, but the lessons of the Bible are incomparable to anything ever written. I could talk about how great the lessons are and how it all makes sense all day. Other than the Lord, I don’t idolize, but look up to men of courage, bravery and genius throughout history, not only leaders of great empires, like Napoleon and Alexander the Great, but also the valiant and ferocious men of those times who had to fight those many battles and wars. Like how the only reason Rome existed for so long was their grit and willpower to win a war against an enemy much stronger than them.

Q: What is your favorite hockey team?

A: My favorite hockey team is the New York Rangers. It’s a passed-down team because the Devils didn’t exist when my dad was a kid. No quit in New York

Q: What are your post-graduation plans?

A: Currently, my post-graduation plan is a career in firefighting and doing a few trades.

Q: Do you have any pre-game rituals?

A: I never believed in rituals or any superstitions. I always just started thinking about what I did wrong last game and how to improve on that, before we jumped on the ice.

Q: Do you have any other hobbies or interests?

A: My other hobbies would be going to the gym, reading, learning about history, hanging out with friends, and just trying to learn new things every day.

Q: Bayonne goalie Sydney Fogu surpassed 3,000 saves in her career, which is believed to be a state record. What can you say about that accomplishment? Is it great to play with her and why?

A: Sydney Fogus’s accomplishment of 3,000 saves is spectacular and a testament to her amazing skills and talent. She’s a great person, on and off the ice. On ice, she is always strong-willed and determined, and has a winner mentality. Off ice, she plays her role as a captain to maximum efficiency, always giving us a rundown on our games and helping boost morale.

Q:. Do you think there will be more interest in hockey in Belleville?

A: I hope so, as I have talked to a few underclassmen about them wanting to join. I do see genuine interest in it, but a lot of kids are obviously hesitant.

Q: What advice would you give to any young hockey player?

A: The advice I could give to young hockey players is to always be ready to compete, not only with other teams, but with yourself. Make sure, you’re getting better every day, not just in hockey, but in your everyday life. You always want to be consistent, so you can be faster, more endured, more versatile, stronger and smarter than the day beforehand.

Notes – Bayonne/Belleville/McNair had a good run in the N.J. Interscholastic Ice Hockey League’s McMullen Cup playoffs. As the No. 3 seed, they upset No. 2 seed West Orange, 4-2, in the semifinals at Richard J. Codey Arena on Feb. 2, but fell to Hoboken, 8-0, in the final on Feb. 10 at Codey Arena.

Fox has two goals and five assists on the season through Feb.19, and seven goals and 11 assists for his career.

Bayonne/Belleville/McNair, which had an 11-10 record, qualified for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Public Co-Op state tournament as the No. 16 seed and was scheduled to visit top-seeded Hopewell Valley/Montgomery in the first round on Monday, Feb. 24, after press time.

Photo Courtesy of Tyler Fox