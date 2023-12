Belleville HS winter teams gear up for their seasons

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School basketball and wrestling teams are getting ready for their seasons.

The boys basketball and girls basketball teams will tip off their seasons on Thursday, Dec. 14. The boys will host Verona and the girls will visit Golda Och Academy in West Orange. The wrestling team will take part in the Kearny tournament on Saturday, Dec. 16, to begin the season.

Here are their schedules:

Boys basketball

Dec. 14: vs. Verona, 7 p.m.

Dec. 16: at West Essex, 1 p.m.

Dec. 19: vs. University, 4 p.m.

Dec. 21: at Orange, 4 p.m.

Dec. 27-28: at North Arlington tournament

Jan. 4: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

Jan. 6: at Livingston, 1 p.m.

Jan. 9: vs. Montclair, 7 p.m.

Jan. 10: at Newark Collegiate Academy, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13: at Caldwell, 1 p.m.

Jan. 16: at Verona, 4 p.m.

Jan. 18: vs. West Essex, 7 p.m.

Jan. 23: at University, 4 p.m.

Jan. 26: vs. The Patrick School, 6 p.m.

Jan. 30: vs. Orange, 7 p.m.

Feb. 1: vs. Millburn, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3: vs. Bard School, 1 p.m.

Feb. 6: at Montclair, 4 p.m.

Feb. 8: vs. Newark Collegiate Academy, 4 p.m.

Feb. 9: vs. Kearny, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12: vs. Passaic Tech, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13: vs. Nutley, 7 p.m.

Feb. 15: at Mount Olive, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17: at Abundant Life Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Dec. 14: at Golda Och Academy, in West Orange, 4 p.m.

Dec. 16: vs. Technology, 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 18: at St. Vincent Academy, 4 p.m.

Dec. 21: vs. Orange, 4 p.m.

Jan. 4: vs. West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.

Jan. 6: at Irvington, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8: vs. Bard School, 4 p.m.

Jan. 9: at Shabazz, 4 p.m.

Jan. 11: vs. Weequahic, 4 p.m.

Jan. 16: vs. Golda Och Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 18: at Technology, 4 p.m.

Jan. 23: vs. St. Vincent Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 30: at Orange, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1: at West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.

Feb. 2: at North Arlington, 4 p.m.

Feb. 6: vs. Shabazz, 4 p.m.

Feb. 8: at Weequahic, 4 p.m.

Feb. 9: vs. Rutherford, 4 p.m.

Feb. 12: at Bard School, 4 p.m.

Feb. 16: at Bergenfield, 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 17: at Abundant Life Academy, 1 p.m.

Wrestling

Dec. 16: at Kearny tournament, 9 a.m.

Dec. 20: at Irvington, 7 p.m.

Dec. 22: vs. North Bergen, 5 p.m.

Dec. 29: vs. Bayonne, 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 30: at Hanover Park, 9 a.m.

Jan. 5: vs. Verona, 5 p.m.

Jan. 10: at Glen Ridge, 5 p.m.

Jan. 12: vs. Montclair, 5 p.m.

Jan. 13: at Pompton Lakes, 9 a.m.

Jan. 17: at Millburn, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19: vs. Cedar Grove, 5 p.m.

Jan. 20: at Bloomfield, 9 a.m.

Jan. 25-26: Essex County Tournament, at Richard J. Codey Arena ,in West Orange

Jan. 31: at West Orange, 6 p.m.

Feb. 2: vs. Caldwell, 5 p.m.

Feb. 3: at Plainfield, 9 a.m.

Feb. 7: vs. Lyndhurst, 5 p.m.

Feb. 9: at Nutley, 6 p.m.

Feb. 10: vs. Hackensack, Glen Ridge and Ramapo, 10 a.m.