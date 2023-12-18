Belleville HS wrestling team excels at Kearny tournament

KEARNY, NJ – The Belleville High School wrestling team enjoyed a strong showing at the annual Kearny Holiday tournament on Dec. 16 to begin the season.

The Buccaneers finished in third place out of 12 schools that participated. Middetown South High School took first place and Bayonne High School took second place.

Jacob Ferrer won the 113-pound title with a 32-second pin over Joey Tona of Cranford High School in the final.

Lorenzo Tiankee won the 120-pound title with a 7-3 decision over Ryan Romano of Middletown South in the final.

Rocco Negron captured the 144-pound title as he won by technical fall over Jake Torre of Rutherford, 20-5, in the final.

Rocco Russomanno (120), Daniel San Martin (132) and Demetri Moya (175) each took fourth place in their weight classes.

Josiah Morton took sixth place at 165.