Belleville native Max Correa named new Caldwell University men’s soccer head coach

BELLEVILLE/CALDWELL, NJ — Belleville native Max Correa has been named the eighth Caldwell University head men’s soccer coach, recently announced by Mark A. Corino, assistant vice president and director of athletics. Correa most recently was an assistant coach at Division I College of Charleston since 2021. He succeeds Evan Marques, who resigned in December after three years at the helm.

Correa, a December 2018 graduate of Drew University, was promoted in 2023 to assistant coach at Charleston after serving as director of operations and player development and volunteer assistant coach at the South Carolina school.

In his most recent role, he had a hand in all facets of the Coastal Athletic Association program, responsible for scouting reports, Playertek Data, session planning, organizing camps, video, recruiting, on-field training and more. Previously, he was assistant coach at Wilkes (Pa.) University from 2019-2021.

Under his assistance, Charleston recorded a 10-6-2 season – its best since 2017 – exceeding preseason projections and securing a fifth-place conference finish. He also coached multiple award-winning players, including the co-Midfielder of the Year, two First Team All-Conference selections and three all-region honorees. His expertise in set-piece strategies contributed to 15 goals, accounting for 40% of the team’s total scoring.

During the fall 2023 season, Correa helped Charleston achieve a 6-6-5 record, marking the program’s first non-losing season since 2017. Throughout his tenure, six players received postseason accolades, including the 2021 CAA Rookie of the Year. Prior to Charleston, Correa played a pivotal role at Wilkes University, where he helped secure the program’s first playoff victory since 2008 and its first winning record since 2013.

“The combination of Max’s experience in the sport, New Jersey connections, and demonstrated variety of skills and abilities, made him a strong candidate,” said Corino. “It became even more apparent when we met him that he would be a good fit here, and we are pleased to welcome him to the Caldwell University family.”

Correa will have Caldwell Athletics administrator duties, as well as his coaching responsibilities.

Correa enjoyed a standout playing career at Drew, where the team captain helped the Rangers to an NCAA Division III Sweet Sixteen appearance, Landmark Conference championship and ECAC championship. He finished with 26 assists, which is ranked third in school history and second in Landmark history. The economics major went on to earn his MBA at Wilkes and a master coach diploma from the University of Delaware.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to take on the role of head men’s soccer coach at Caldwell University,” said Correa. “I want to thank Mr. Corino and the Caldwell Athletics Department for this opportunity. This program has a strong foundation, and I look forward to building on the success that Coach Marques established, while fostering a culture of excellence, discipline and growth for our student-athletes. I am eager to bring my experience and passion for the game to Caldwell and to help our players reach their full potential, both on and off the field.”

His local ties run even deeper. He was a four-year varsity player and three-year captain at Belleville High School, graduating in 2015, as he accumulated 20 goals and 65 assists. In his senior season, he helped the Bucs reach the 2014 Essex County Tournament semifinals.

His extensive youth soccer coaching experience includes stints with the Montclair Soccer Club, Bound Brook-based United Soccer Academy and South Carolina Surf.

Correa holds his USSF B License and Scottish FA UEFA C Diploma and is a Level 2 ISPAS accredited performance analyst.

About Caldwell University

Founded in 1939 by the Sisters of Saint Dominic, Caldwell University promotes intellectual, spiritual, and aesthetic growth to a diverse population and welcomes all cultures and faith traditions. Inspired by St. Dominic de Guzman and our Catholic heritage, we transform students’ lives by preparing them through the liberal arts and professional studies to think critically, pursue truth, and contribute to a just society.

Photo Courtesy of Caldwell University