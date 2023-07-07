Belleville Varsity Club honors seniors at ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — During a ceremony last month, the Belleville Varsity Club honored senior student-athletes from the Belleville High School fall, winter and spring teams. It was a glorious way to commemorate the end of another prosperous BHS athletic school year.

Gerber Coreas and Ashley Cely were named the Belleville Varsity Club Athletes of the Year. Coreas lettered in soccer. Cely lettered in volleyball, basketball and softball.

Photos Courtesy of Belleville High School Athletics