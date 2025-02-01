Belleville HS girls basketball enjoying success this season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls basketball team’s season has gone pretty well to start, as the Buccaneers have compiled a 6-3 record as of Jan. 20.

“We have a difficult stretch coming up with Arts, Science Park, North Arlington and Newark Collegiate,” said BHS head coach Chris Cantarella. “The girls are starting to play better, but we have to be more consistent and make shots on the offensive end and force more turnovers and rebound better on the defensive side of the ball. There is a good mix of girls with some veterans, returning starters and some freshmen.”

BHS is looking forward to playing in the county tournament and its new format. “We have a very busy schedule in the next month and hopefully we continue to grow and get better,” Cantarella said. “One of our goals moving forward would be to potentially earn a home state tournament game.”

The Bucs, seeded 28th, are in the inaugural Essex County Invitational and will visit the Essex County Tournament loser between No. 12 seed Newark Academy and No. 21 seed Newark Tech on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Senior Kayla Solano-Torres is in her second year on the varsity and is one of three guards who start. She brings high energy and is an excellent defender and rebounder, Cantarella said.

Senior Camila Cortes-Alonso is a four-year varsity starter and one of three starting guards. She had a season-high 16 points in a win over Butler and is a talented three-point shooter, Cantarella noted.

“Senior Sheyla Solano-Torres is a reserve guard who handles the ball very well and is also a good defender,” Cantarella said.”Senior Ariana Suero is back out for the team after a two-year hiatus and provides depth in the backcourt. Junior Alexa Palma is a backup guard who shoots the ball very well.”

Senior Maridel Casino is a reserve guard.

Freshman Natalie Batista is a high energy forward with a good offensive game, Cantarella said.

Sophomore Isabella Cortes-Alonso, a second-year starting varsity players, is a primary ball handler with a good jumper (three-point and mid range) and is an excellent on-the-ball defender.

Freshman Elise Vasquez, the first guard off the bench, is a talented player and has a bright future.

Senior McKayla Reed, a four-year varsity player, is an athletic interior player who runs the floor and defends well.

Senior Bianca Mora is a reserve guard who is hard-working and provides depth, both inside and outside the paint.

Junior Naiomi Garcia is a reserve post player who provides depth.

Junior Mya Estrict is a post player who is an effective rebounder and post defender. Senior Niyah-Myah Anabwani unfortunately sustained an injury and has been out most of the season.

In the season-opener, Belleville defeated Weequahic, 25-23, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at BHS in a Super Essex Conference-Freedom Division game.

Camila Cortes-Alonso had seven points and five rebounds; Vasquez had seven points and three rebounds; Reed had six points and seven rebounds and Kayla Solano-Torres added five points and four rebounds for the Bucs. Estrict grabbed seven rebounds and Isabella Cortes-Alonso (three rebounds), Palma (three rebounds) and Garcia (one rebound) also contributed.

BHS lost to Science Park, 54-11, on Thursday, Dec. 19, in divisional play in the Brick City Showcase, hosted by Weequahic HS in Newark.

The Bucs bounced back with a 41-16 win over host Technology on Saturday, Dec. 21, in Newark in a divisional crossover game. Camila Cortes-Alonso had 10 points; Reed had six points; Solano-Torres and Vasquez each had five points; and Sheyla Solano-Torres and Garcia each had four points.

Belleville fell to Newark Collegiate, 32-24, Thursday, Jan. 9, at home in an SEC-Freedom Division game. Vasquez had seven points; Palma had four points; Isabella Solano-Torres, Cortes-Alonso and Reed each had three points; and Camila Cortes-Alonso and Estrict each had two points.

The Bucs regrouped with three straight wins. They defeated Butler, 35-32, Saturday, Jan. 11, at home in an independent game. Camila Cortes-Alonso had 16 points and nine rebounds; Vasquez had six points and three rebounds; Reed had six points, five rebounds and three steals; and Solano-Torres had four points three rebounds and two steals.

Isabella Cortes-Alonso had 10 points, three rebounds and two steals; and Reed scored eight points with six rebounds and five steals to lead the Bucs to a 33-20 win at Irvington on Tuesday, Jan. 14, in a Freedom Division game. Camila Cortes-Alonso and Vasquez each had five points, Solano-Torres had four points and Palma had two points. Estrict also had three rebounds.

Isabella Cortes-Alonso scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds, and Vasquez scored eight points with four rebounds and two assists in the 33-23 win at Barrington on Thursday, Jan. 16, in Newark. Kayla Solano-Torres had six points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists; Reed had six points, 12 rebounds and two steals; and Camila Cortes-Alonso and Natalie Batista each had two points. Estrict had five rebounds.