BHS girls wrestler wins county crown

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School boys and girls wrestling teams had some good performances at their respective Essex County tournaments at Essex County College in Newark on Thursday, Jan. 23.

On the girls’ side, senior Izabella Luna won the 152-pound weight class title; sophomore Tiffany Guanoquiza Restrepo (132) and senior Cassandra Cross (145) each took second place; junior Shilah Dickerson took third place at 138; and senior Lucia Giunta took sixth place at 114. The girls team finished in fifth place.

On the boys’ side, freshman Jirrard Ferrer (106 pounds) and sophomore Lorenzo Tiankee (120) each took seventh place, and senior Anthony Giunta took eighth place at 144. The boys team finished in 16th place.

Photo Courtesy of Belleville High School Athletics