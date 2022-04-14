Bloomfield HS softball team defeats Belleville

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team defeated Belleville, 19-5, on Wednesday, April 13, at Carla Ward Memorial Softball Field at Clark’s Pond South.

Sophomore Meagan Lardner had two singles and three RBIs; sophomore Madeline Bartori had a single, a double, and three RBIs; sophomore Victoria Feliciano had a triple and three RBIs; senior Daniella Estevez had a triple and an RBI; senior Hope Kornstein had two singles and an RBI; senior Olivia Figueroa had a single and an RBI; and senior Megan Freeman had a walk and an RBI. Lardner allowed two hits and struck out seven for the win.

Bloomfield improved to a 3-4 record.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon