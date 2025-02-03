Bucs’ Carrero is top bowler at county team tourney

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville High School senior Ayden Carrero was the top boys bowler at the Essex County Team Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Belleville Bowlero, located at 679 Washington Ave. in Belleville.

Carrero rolled a 671 series over three games.

The boys team finished in sixth place among 16 schools. The Bucs had a pin total of 2,459. West Orange won the boys team with a 2,775, followed by Nutley, 2,758.

On the girls’ side, Belleville finished in third place out of seven schools with a pin total of 1,875.

Rykel McFarlane had a 409 series to finish 10th and fellow junior Roslyn Almodovar had a 399 series to finish 12th to lead Belleville.

Nutley won the girls team title with a 2,079 total. Bloomfield was second with a 2,025.

Carrero, McFarlane and Almodovar qualified for the Essex County Individual Championships at Belleville Bowler on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Carrero rolled a 364 series in the boys’ competition. Almodovar rolled a 292 and McFarlane rolled a 268 on the girls’ side.

