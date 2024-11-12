Eric Castillo — Belleville Post’s Male Athlete of the Month

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville High School senior Eric Castillo is the Belleville Post’s Male Athlete of the Month.

Castillo has been a key contributor for the Buccaneers, who sported a 13-5-1 record through Thursday, Oct. 24.

The following is a Q&A with Castillo:

Q: What got you interested in playing the sport of soccer?

A: Watching and being around soccer from a young age is what made me gain interest playing the sport of soccer.

Q: What are some of your favorite memories of playing soccer?

A: My favorite memory of playing soccer is scoring a winning goal in a league match in front of my grandma.

Who are your favorite sports athletes?

A: My favorite sports athletes are Kobe Bryant, Cristiano Ronaldo and James Rodriguez.

Q: What kind of music do you listen to and who are your favorite musical artists?

A: I don’t have a favorite song to listen to, I’m open to listen to all genres. My favortite artist is Travis Scott.

Q: What social media platforms do you use and what is your favorite?

A: I’d say my favorite social media platform is Instagram.

Q: If you won the lottery, what would you do with the money?

A: If I won the lottery, I would help myself network to reach the next level in my soccer career, or live a simple life in the mountains.

Q: If you can give any advice to a young soccer player, what would it be?

A: A piece of advice I would give to a younger player is to just have fun playing soccer!

Note: The eighth-seeded Buccaneers defeated ninth-seeded Union City 2-1 in a game decided by shots from the penalty area in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at home. The Bucs outlasted Union City 9-8 in the shootout.

The Bucs, who improved to 15-5-1 on the season, will visit top-seeded Ridgewood in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 8. The winner will face the winner between No. 4 seed West Orange and No. 5 seed Montclair in the semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

