Essex County Tournament boys volleyball bracket

ESSEX COUNTY, N.J. — Livingston High School received the No. 1 seed in the boys volleyball Essex County Tournament.

Bloomfield is the No. 2 seed. West Caldwell Tech is the No. 3 seed; Payne Tech is the No. 4 seed; and Belleville is the No. 5 seed.

Bloomfield and Belleville are in the Worrall Media area. Among the other teams in the Worrall Media area, West Orange is the No. 9 seed; East Orange Campus is the No. 11 seed; Orange is the No. 13 seed; Nutley is the No. 14 seed; and Irvington is the No. 18 seed.

The preliminary round will be held on or by Wednesday, April 27. The first round will be on Thursday, April 28.

The quarterfinals will be held on Tuesday, May 3, at the higher-seeded teams. The semifinals will be held Friday, May 6, at West Essex. The final is Friday, May 13, at Livingston.

Click here to see the tournament bracket.