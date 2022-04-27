Essex County Tournament softball bracket

ESSEX COUNTY, N.J. — Mount Saint Dominic Academy received the No. 1 seed in the high school softball Essex County Tournament.

MSDA had a 13-1 record through April 25, with the one loss coming against Caravel Academy of Delaware, 4-1, on April 23, which snapped the team’s 12-game winning streak to begin the season.

Livingston is the No. 2 seed. Nutley is the No. 3 seed. Cedar Grove is the No. 4 seed.

Through April 25, Livingston was 6-4 and Nutley was 9-3. Nutley lost twice to Livingston by 4-3 and 8-1 scores, and MSDA, 7-0.

Among the other teams in the Worrall media area, Columbia is the No. 6 seed; Glen Ridge is the No. 9 seed; Bloomfield is the No. 12 seed; West Orange is the No. 13 seed; Belleville is the No. 18 seed; and Orange is the No. 21 seed.

The preliminary round will be held on or by Saturday, April 30. The first round will be held on Wednesday, May 4. The quarterfinals will be held on Saturday, May 7, at the higher-seeded teams. The semifinals will be held Friday, May 13, at Seton Hall University’s Mike Sheppard Sr. Field at Ivy Hill Park. The final will be held on Saturday, May 14, at Mike Sheppard Sr. Field.

Click here to see the tournament bracket.