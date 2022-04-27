Greater Newark Tournament baseball bracket

ESSEX COUNTY, N.J. — Millburn High School, the reigning champion, received the No. 1 seed in the 89th baseball Greater Newark Tournament.

Montclair is the No. 2 seed. Caldwell is the No. 3 seed and Seton Hall Prep is the No. 4 seed.

Seton Hall Prep, based in West Orange, is in the Worrall Media area. Among the other Worrall Media area teams, Nutley is the No. 6 seed; Bloomfield is the No. 7 seed; Columbia is the No. 8 seed; Glen Ridge is the No. 10 seed; West Orange is the No. 11 seed; Belleville is the No. 18 seed and East Orange Campus is the No. 23 seed.

Belleville will host East Orange Campus in the play-in opening round in the top side of the bracket on Thursday, April 28. The winner will face the winner between No. 22 seed Central and No. 19 seed East Side in the second play-in game. The winner of that game will be re-seeded as the No. 16 seed.

The first round will be held on Friday, May 6. The quarterfinals will be held on Wednesday, May 11. The semifinals will be held on Saturday, May 14, at Verona. The final will be held on Saturday, May 21, at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls.

Bloomfield will host Glen Ridge in the first round on Friday, May 6, at Bloomfield Middle School field at 4 p.m.

Millburn lost to Montclair, 3-0, on April 25, to move to an 11-2 record.

The GNT began in 1933. Since 1973, the GNT has included only Essex County teams.

Click here to see the bracket.