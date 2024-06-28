Jr. Bucs 11U baseball team crowned champions

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville Jr. Bucs 11U travel baseball team defeated Livingston, 10-0, on Sunday, June 9, to cap off an unbeaten 11-0-1 season and win the United Amateur Baseball League’s Central Metro division championship.

This was the Jr. Bucs’ third title in four years.

This year, the Bucs defeated Caldwell, North Caldwell, Montclair and Livingston, as well as two club teams from Wayne and North Arlington. The Jr. Bucs outscored their three playoff opponents by a score of 33-1. They relied on strong pitching and defense as they only allowed 18 runs in 12 games, which was the best out of 178 11U teams in New Jersey.

Their pitching staff allowed 1.5 runs per game and struck out 44 % of the batters they faced over the course of the season.

The Jr. Bucs bats did not disappoint in scoring 14, nine, and 10 runs in their three playoff games. These boys have been together since 8U and the sky’s the limit for them. They come to practice every day with the goal of getting better and making each other stronger!

Roster: Dante Armstrong, Justin Browne, Bobby Canon, Ethan Cordero, Brandon Garcia, Christopher Mejia, JP Canon, Isaiah Ramirez, Jayce Silva, Lawrence Vanderbly, and Mason Zeigler. The head coach is WIll Canon, with assistant coaches Alan Browne and Tom Agosta.

Photo Courtesy of Alan Browne