Katherinne Avecillas is the Belleville Post Athlete of the Month

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Katherinne Avecillas, a senior on the Belleville High School girls basketball team, is the Belleville Post’s Athlete of the Month.

A native of Ecuador, Avecillas was named to the first team on the all–Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division this season, helping the Bucs capture the Freedom Division championship with an undefeated 13-0 divisional record. It was the second year in a row that she made first team all–SEC.

Belleville finished with a 16-6 overall record.

“Katherinne is a hard worker and someone who loves to play basketball,” Belleville head coach Chris Cantarella said. “She made an immediate impact on our team with her playmaking skills and offensive talents. In her two years here, she made first team all-league both years and averaged over 12 points a game and five assists. She also worked hard on the defensive end as a shot blocker and rebounder.

“As a new student to Belleville last year, Katherinne pushed herself to learn the language and make friends. She is extremely personable and, despite our language barrier, we had a great coach-player relationship. I am extremely happy for her to earn the Athlete of the Month and wish her nothing but the best in the future.”

Here is a Q&A with Katherinne:

Q: What made you interested in playing basketball?

A: What interested me the most was I saw my mother play and she inspired me to play. I also grew up with an athletic family.

Q: What is your favorite memory during your career at Belleville?

A: My most beautiful memory I have was when we celebrated our cake with everyone and we laughed and had a great time.

Q: Who are you role models and why?

A: My role model is my mother, because she was a great player in Ecuador and I want to make her feel proud of me.

Q: What is your favorite activity besides playing basketball?

A: My other activity is soccer. I play with my friends.

Q: What is your favorite subject in school?

A: My favorite subject is anatomy.

Q: What is your dream vacation?

A: I would like to go to Dubai with my family and friends, and enjoy it as much as possible. It would be unforgettable.

Q: What advice would you give to a young basketball player?

A: May you never give up, despite the bumps and falls of this beautiful sport.