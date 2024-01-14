Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship to take place at Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — All boys and girls, ages 9 to 14, are invited to participate in the local level of competition of the annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship.

The local competition is being run by Regina Pacis Council No. 4066 and will take place on Friday, Jan. 19, in the Our Lady of Sorrows School gym, located at 172 Academy St., in South Orange. Registration is between 6:30 to 7 p.m., and the contest will follow.

The event will continue until winners are determined in each age category. There is no cost to participate.

The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district and jurisdictional competitions. International champions are announced by the Knights of Columbus international headquarters in New Haven, Conn., based on scores from the jurisdiction-level competitions. All boys and girls, ages 9 to 14, are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions. Ages of contestants will be determined by their age as of Jan. 1, 2024.