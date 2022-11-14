MKA girls soccer standout Sofia Vinasco commits to Division 1 Coastal Carolina

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE — Belleville resident Sofia Vinasco, a senior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, recently committed to play Division I women’s soccer at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.

The senior forward had 5 goals and 4 assists for the Cougars (6-10-1) in 2022 as they reached the finals of the state prep B-Division Tournament. She had her only goal in MKA’s 1-0 win over Mount St. Dominic in the first round of the Essex County Tournament.

“Sofia has great technical ability and will get at you with her dribble which is first rate,” said MKA coach Jordan Raper. “She has also excelled with her club team Match Fit and her extensive experience will also help her at the next level.”

Vinasco made contact with Coastal Carolina through a club tournament last May.

“I learned more about the program when I visited there last summer and I fell in love with the school,” said Vinasco, who had a big sophomore year at MKA with 15 goals and 18 assists. “I love the relationships that I’ve been able to make at MKA and will value those friendships after my graduation.

“I’ve always wanted to play Division I soccer and I believe Coastal Carolina will be a great fit for me.”

Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann