Montclair State University baseball games to benefit Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center education programs

UPPER MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair State University Red Hawks will host an exciting slate of college baseball games on Friday, March 14; Saturday, March 15 and Sunday, March 16, in Yogi Berra Stadium. Proceeds from all ticket sales will benefit the education programs at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center, which serve 10,000 young people annually.

Participating teams include MIT, Salisbury University and Penn State Harrisburg. Ticket prices are $12 for a single day pass and $30 for a full weekend pass.

Each day will feature the opportunity to win a special prize from the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center.

Schedule:

March 14: Montclair State vs. MIT at 11:30 a.m.

March 15: Montclair State vs. Salisbury University at 11:30 a.m.

March 16: Montclair State vs. Penn State Harrisburg at 2:30 p.m.