Nutley HS football team defeats rival Belleville HS

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team defeated archrival Belleville High School, 35-8, in a matchup of winless squads on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Tangorra Field/Park Oval in Nutley.

The NHS Raiders improved to 1-6, giving NHS alum Chris Helm his first victory as head coach at Nutley. Belleville fell to 0-6.

Nutley leads the all-time series, 57-19-4. The Raiders have won the past 12 meetings. Belleville last beat Nutley in 2008.

In Saturday’s game, senior Sean McAloon rushed 24 times for 132 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and junior quarterback Clark Mohrbutter completed five of eight passes for 157 yards with two touchdowns and one interception to lead the Raiders. Mohrbutter also caught a TD and ran for another score.

Mohrbutter ran for a 3-yard TD to start the scoring in the first quarter. Mohrbutter threw a 60-yard TD pass to senior Joe Volpe in the second quarter. Senior Erik Thompson threw a 22-yard TD pass to Mohrbutter in the fourth quarter. Mohrbutter also finished with seven carries for 36 yards.

Thompson finished with three catches for 82 yards.

Freshman linebacker Aidan Rotbaum had eight tackles and senior linebacker Tom Devlin had five tackles with 2.5 sacks for Nutley.

For Belleville, junior Jeremiah Cook rushed 24 times for 112 yards, including a 3-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, and sophomore quarterback Jordan Amstrong passed for 60 yards on five of 13 attempts. Junior Elijah Pickering caught three passes for 44 yards and junior Anthony Giunta had two catches for 16 yards.

The following are this year’s results and schedule for both teams.

Nutley (1-6)

Aug. 25: loss, vs. West Milford, at Westwood, 37-0

Aug. 31: loss, at Bloomfield, 20-10.

Sept. 9: loss, at Montclair, 42-7

Sept. 14: loss, vs. Millburn, 21-14.

Sept. 22: loss, at Passaic Valley, 42-0

Sept. 29: loss, vs. West Essex, 37-7

Oct. 7: win, vs. Belleville, 35-8

Oct. 13: at Wayne Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20: vs. Barringer, 6:30 p.m.

Belleville (0-6)

Aug. 25: loss, at Passaic, 47-30

Aug. 31: loss, at Bayonne, 57-0

Sept. 11: loss, at Glen Ridge, 35-6.

Sept. 15: loss, vs. Hackensack, 28-6

Sept. 22: loss, vs. Millburn, 40-6

Oct. 7: loss, at Nutley, 35-8

Oct. 14: at West Essex, 1 p.m.

Oct. 20: vs. Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27: vs. Passaic Valley, 7 p.m.

The following are past Nutley–Belleville results:

1924: Nutley 7, Belleville 0

1928: Nutley 12, Belleville 7

1930: Nutley 2, Belleville 0

1944: Nutley 6, Belleville 0

1945: Belleville 7, Nutley 6

1946: Nutley 7, Belleville 0

1947: Belleville 7, Nutley 0

1948: Nutley 37, Belleville 13

1949: Belleville 7, Nutley 0

1950: Belleville 6, Nutley 0

1951: Nutley 7, Belleville 2

1952: Belleville 44, Nutley 7

1953: Belleville 12, Nutley 0

1954: Nutley 26, Belleville 0

1955: Nutley 21, Belleville 6

1956: Nutley 13, Belleville 0

1957: Nutley 13, Belleville 0

1958: Nutley 19, Belleville 7

1959: Nutley 7, Belleville 0

1960: Nutley 34, Belleville 0

1961: Nutley 20, Belleville 0.

1962: Belleville 33, Nutley 12

1963: Nutley 19, Belleville 12

1964: Nutley 6, Belleville 6 (tie)

1965: Belleville 14, Nutley 7

1966: Nutley 13, Belleville 7

1967: Nutley 38, Belleville 7

1968: Nutley 14, Belleville 0

1969: Nutley 33, Belleville 13

1970: Nutley 23, Belleville 8

1971: Belleville 7, Nutley 6

1972: Nutley 7, Belleville 0

1973: Nutley 21, Belleville 8

1974: Nutley 7, Belleville 3

1975: Belleville 0, Nutley 0 (tie)

1976: Nutley 14, Belleville 0

1977: Nutley 7, Belleville 0

1978: Belleville 31, Nutley 0

1979: Belleville 7, Nutley 0

1980: Belleville 13, Nutley 7

1981: Belleville 26, Nutley 0

1982: Belleville 10, Nutley 3

1983: Belleville 12, Nutley 6

1984: Nutley 19, Belleville 6

1985: Nutley 14, Belleville 0

1986: Belleville 27, Nutley 16

1987: Nutley 14, Belleville 0

1988: Nutley 38, Belleville 13

1989: Nutley 6, Belleville 0

1990: Belleville 21, Nutley 6

1991: Nutley 28, Belleville 6

1992: Nutley 7, Belleville 7 (tie)

1993: Belleville 14, Nutley 14 (tie)

1994: Nuitley 14, Belleville 6

1995: Nutley 34, Belleville 0

1996: Belleville 20, Nutley 0

1997: Nutley 20, Belleville 14 (OT)

1998: Nutley 28, Belleville 0

1999: Nutley, 17, Belleville 3

2000: Nutley 28, Belleville 13

2001: Nutley 14, Belleville 12

2002: Nutley 41, Belleville 6

2003: Nutley 34, Belleville 9

2004: Nutley 27, Belleville 0

2005: Nutley 44, Belleville 9

2006: Nutley 28, Belleville 13

2007: Nutley 15, Belleville 10

2008: Belleville 22, Nutley 12

2009: Nutley 58, Belleville 36

2010: Nutley 29, Belleville 22

2011: Nutley 49, Belleville 14

2012: Nutley 17, Belleville 12

2013: Nutley 45, Belleville 0

2014: Nutley 42, Belleville 0

2015: Nutley 62, Belleville 12

2018: Nutley 20, Belleville 13

2020: Nutley 42, Belleville 7

2021: Nutley 29, Belleville 28

2022: Nutley 28, Belleville 8

2023: Nutley 35, Belleville 8