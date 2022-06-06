Robeson All-Star Football Classic is set for June 9

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Paul Robeson All-Star Football Classic will take place on Thursday, June 9, at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange at 7 p.m.

The Robeson Classic features graduating high school seniors. The East squad is composed of Essex and Hudson county players; the West team is composed of players from Morris, Sussex and Passaic counties. The Robeson Classic began in 1994.

The last time the game was played was in 2019. The game was canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Orange High School head coach Khalfani Alleyne will serve as an assistant coach for the East team. Alleyne will enter his second year as the OHS head coach this season in the fall.