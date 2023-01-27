Rocco Negron wins title, leads Belleville HS wrestling team at Essex County Tournament

Belleville High School senior Rocco Negron, middle, stands on the podium after winning the 132-pound wight class title at the Essex County Tournament on Jan. 26 at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. The other four placewinners from that weight class are also pictured.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School wrestling team, under head coach Joseph Pizzi, enjoyed a stellar outing at the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25-26, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

The Buccaneers took ninth place overall out of 22 high schools.

Here are the top BHS results.

Rocco Negron, a junior, took first place in the 132-pound weight class. He won three matches before defeating Matthew Farley Jr. of Seton Hall Prep by a 5-2 decision in the final. SHP is located in West Orange.

Leo Tiankee, a junior, took third place in the 120-pound weight class, defeating Jesse Wagner of Verona High School in the third place–fourth place consolation bout by pin in 5 minutes, 45 seconds.

Fernando Collado, a senior, took third place in the 165-pound weight class, defeating Damian Torres of Bloomfield High School by a 6-3 decision in the third place–fourth place consolation.

Sterling Fernandez, a senior, took fourth place in the 215-pound weight class, losing to Kenneth Yu of Caldwell High School by a 4-3 decision in the third place–fourth place consolation.

