Rocco Negron wins title, leads Belleville HS wrestling team at Essex County Tournament

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School wrestling team, under head coach Joseph Pizzi, enjoyed a stellar outing at the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25-26, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

The Buccaneers took ninth place overall out of 22 high schools.

Here are the top BHS results.

Rocco Negron, a junior, took first place in the 132-pound weight class. He won three matches before defeating Matthew Farley Jr. of Seton Hall Prep by a 5-2 decision in the final. SHP is located in West Orange.

Leo Tiankee, a junior, took third place in the 120-pound weight class, defeating Jesse Wagner of Verona High School in the third place–fourth place consolation bout by pin in 5 minutes, 45 seconds.

Fernando Collado, a senior, took third place in the 165-pound weight class, defeating Damian Torres of Bloomfield High School by a 6-3 decision in the third place–fourth place consolation.

Sterling Fernandez, a senior, took fourth place in the 215-pound weight class, losing to Kenneth Yu of Caldwell High School by a 4-3 decision in the third place–fourth place consolation.

Photo Courtesy of Belleville High School Athletics