Roslyn Almodovar — Belleville Post’s Female Athlete of the Month

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Roslyn Almodovar, a junior on the Belleville High School girls varsity soccer team, is the Belleville Post’s Female Athlete of the Month.

She was named to the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division First Team in her freshman year. For the past two years, she was named to the Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division First Team.

This year, Roslyn’s junior year, she was named captain of the team.

“She has demonstrated strong leadership skills and the younger players on the team look up to her as a mentor, player, and leader,” BHS head coach Jennifer Alves said. “Roslyn is a well-rounded student athlete who takes her academics very seriously. She balances being in multiple AP classes, while playing soccer, bowling and playing club soccer in the spring. In Roslyn’s past three seasons at Belleville High School, she has been the leading goal scorer two out of the three seasons. Roslyn has also been the leader in assists in her past three seasons. Roslyn scored her 100th point this season between her goals and assists.

The Belleville Post conducted a Q&A with Almodovar.

Q: What got you interested in playing the sport of soccer?

A: I first started playing in about first grade when my gym teacher first introduced me to the sport. I went home and asked my parents if I could play on a team. I played only on Sundays, and adored it. I wanted to play more, so my parents found me a travel team. I went to the tryout, and when I found out I made the team, I was speechless. From then on, my interest in soccer only grew and my desire to improve only got bigger. That travel team was the foundation of my love for soccer, and I will forever be grateful to have been a part of that team.

Q: What are some of your favorite memories of playing for Belleville?

A: One of my favorite memories of playing for Belleville was when we played Columbia during my freshman year. It was a tight game, and I scored the game-tying goal to send us into overtime. Although we ultimately ended up losing the game, the feeling of me scoring at the last play, me screaming in joy, and my teammates running across the field to celebrate with me is something I will never forget. Another is our senior night(s). The stands are almost always packed and the support for us is something that is straight out of movies. Those games inspire everyone to play their hardest, and when we do score the stands erupt in cheers and, thanks to my parents, loud horns and cowbells.

Q: Who are your role models and how have they inspired you?

A: My role models are my parents. They have provided me with so much and continue to do everything they can to help me succeed. Whenever I have a problem, they talk to me as if I am their equal and give me solutions instead of dismissing my issue. They juggle so much, with my soccer and my sisters’ cheer and gymnastics, but still manage to support our family and make time for us to all hang out. On top of this, they are at every one of my games they can make it to, with a phone to record in one hand and a cowbell to cheer in the other. I aspire to have their management, optimism, and care in the future.

Q: Do you have any other extracurricular activities or hobbies?

A: After soccer season for the high school is over, I am a part of the bowling team, which is really fun and allows me to spend time with my friends. When I do have some spare time at home, I like to paint or draw while listening to music. I try to experiment with the types of arts and crafts I do, such as wood burning and sculpting.

Q: Any pre-game rituals that you do?

A: At almost every game, I ask my mom to braid my hair in 2 Dutch braids. I don’t remember how it started, but I feel confident and focused with my hair braided back.

Q: What is your favorite subject in school and why?

A: My favorite subject in school is Math. I find it comforting to know that every question has an answer, and this idea makes me less worried about taking math tests. Recently, I have begun to recognize more patterns in math problems, which makes the class a lot easier. And, in Math, there is always a way to check my answer, which I do to alleviate any worries about performing badly.

Q: What kind of advice would you give to someone learning soccer?

A: When I first started playing soccer, I was completely lost. Over time, I started to learn more by watching players, especially kids at my elementary school, even though they were young. During that time, I decided that I was going to be a professional soccer player. It isn’t common for a 7-year-old kid to plan out the career they want in 15 years, but I couldn’t imagine myself doing anything else. So, that is what I worked on. I have been playing soccer for almost 10 years since that decision was made, and I think the longest I have gone without touching a soccer ball in that period is a week. My love for soccer has only grown. If I were to give any advice to someone who wants to learn, it would be this: Soccer is one of the most popular games in the world. People work hard to be the best every day, people belittle others to try to break them down, and people support others to build them up. However, these factors should not affect your personal goal. If someone truly wants to improve and go far, they can, but it takes years of dedication, hard work and self-confidence. Set a goal for yourself. If you want to play in college or be the best on your team, work towards it. I have a lot of improving to do before I’m even close to being the best version of myself, but my dedication to this sport and the goals I set for myself motivates me to become better.

Photos Courtesy of Lisa Perez and Eric Castillo