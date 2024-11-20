South Orange Elks lodge to hold free-throw contest

SOUTH ORANGE/MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange Elks Lodge No. 1154 will be holding its Elks Hoop Shoot Free-Throw Competition on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at St. Joseph’s School gym, located at 240 Franklin St., in Maplewood. Registration and warmups are from 9 to 9:25 a.m. The contest will begin sharply at 9:30 am.

The Elks National Hoop Shoot is a free-throw contest for girls and boys ages 8-13, in six divisions. This program is free to all contestants. Beginning at the local level, winning contestants advance through district, state, regional and national competitions. The winners at the national level have their names inscribed in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in a room dedicated to The Elks Hoop Shoot Contest.

Ages of contestants to be determined by the age they will be as of April 1, 2025.

Winners of each age group will move on to the district competition in December.