17th annual Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp is a hit

Connect on Linked in

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 17th annual Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp has been a big hit this summer.

The three-week camp, which takes place at Bloomfield Middle School field, drew a large turnout of children in grades 2-8.

The founder of the camp is Bloomfield High School head baseball coach Mike Policastro, a 1989 BHS graduate and former standout player.

The camp staff consists of Policastro’s assistant baseball coaches who are also former Bengals.

Policastro guided the BHS Bengals to a memorable season this past spring. The Bengals finished runner-up in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament. They had a strong 20-10 overall record on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Joe Ragozzino