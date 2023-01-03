34th annual Ted Jasieniecki Alumni Basketball Game to take place Friday, Jan. 13, at Bloomfield HS

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 34th annual Ted Jasieniecki Alumni Basketball Game will take place on Friday, Jan.13, at 7 p.m. at Bloomfield High School.

The game features former male and female BHS basketball players.

Proceeds benefit the Jasieniecki Scholarship Fund.

Since the game and scholarship’s inception, more than $175,000 has been raised to award annual scholarships to a graduating male and female basketball player from BHS.

If anyone is unable to attend but would like to still support the scholarship, you can do so by mailing in your tax deductible donation to: Bloomfield Educational Foundation, PO Box 1358, Bloomfield, NJ 07003.

Anyone can also visit www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org/ and click the donate button in the top right corner.

The BEF is a registered 501-C-3 charitable organization. Donations are tax deductible.

If you are a former BHS player and would like to participate in the game, contact Mike Sceurman at [email protected] or 973-703-1536.