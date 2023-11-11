9U Bloomfield Beasts baseball teamstorms back and wins USABL title

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 9U Bloomfield Beasts baseball team defeated the Wayne Warriors in come-from-behind fashion to capture the USABL championship on Friday, Nov. 3.

Wayne got out to a quick four-run lead in the top of the first inning and added two more in the third. Bloomfield chipped away at Wayne’s lead over the first four innings to tie the game at 6-6 at the end of the fourth.

In the top of the sixth inning, Wayne scored four runs and considered the game all but over. With the top of the order due up, the Beasts fought their way back, with Hunter Quizan delivering the big two-run single to tie the game at 10-10 and send the game into extra innings.

James Hutchinson would have an easy time on the mound in the top half of the seventh inning and set the stage for an improbable victory. In the bottom half, Milo Melamedoff reached base, stole second and scored the winning run on Sam Ravenell’s walk-off single.

“This team has grown a tremendous amount from our first practice through this championship game,” co-head coach Marcus Wolf said. “For these boys to come out and rally around each other, being down four runs with the season on the line, speaks to their love for the game and dedication towards their teammates. We are very proud of this team and excited to see what the future holds!”

The rest of the players are Augie Howell, Carlos Ramos III, Christopher Cabrera, Dennis Nobrega, Heston Rohling, Jason Cecire, Nate Jayco and Otto Reich. The rest of the coaches are Brian Hutchinson, Carl Rohling and Jason (Jay) Cecire.