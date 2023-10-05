Annual Cheer for the Cure is renamed in honor of Karen Centinaro

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The annual Karen Centinaro Memorial Cheer for the Cure, featuring high school cheerleading teams in the Super Essex Conference, will take place at Foley Field on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m.

The event has been officially renamed this year in honor of Centinaro, the longtime, beloved BHS athletics administrative assistant who bravely lost her battle to cancer in March at the age of 64. Over the years, Centinaro supervised the event, which has raised more than $80,000 since its inception.

In addition, a scholarship in Centinaro’s honor and memory has been established. For more information on how to contribute to the Karen Centinaro Scholarship Fund, email BHS athletic director Steve Jenkins at sjenkins@bloomfield.k12.nj.us.