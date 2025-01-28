Bengals boys basketball team triumphs

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Sean Perrotta scored 18 points and fellow sophomore guard AJ Cruz scored 17 points to lead the Bloomfield High School boys basketball team to a 64-54 win over Newark West Side on Thursday, Jan. 16, at West Side.

Senior 6-foot-5 forward Ryan Brodbeck had 12 points and senior guard Davieon McClain had 10 points for the Bengals.

Bloomfield then lost to Hudson Catholic, 57-33, on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic Showcase at Caldwell University. Cruz had 18 points, McClain had eight points, Perrotta had four points and junior 6-2 forward Ruben Pierre added two points for the Bengals, who moved to a 7-6 record on the season. Hudson Catholic improved to 11-3 and is ranked No. 3 in the state by nj.com.

In earlier action, the Bengals dropped a 55-33 home decision to Caldwell on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Cruz had 14 points; McClain had eight points, four rebounds and four assists; and Perrotta had four points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The Bengals were scheduled to host Millburn on Tuesday, Jan. 21, after press time. They will host Irvington on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 4 p.m.; host Clifton on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11:30 a.m.; and visit North Star Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Newark at 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Caldwell