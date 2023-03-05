BHS girls hoops team finishes season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 14th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls basketball team fell to No. 3 seed Paterson Eastside High School 68-27 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Eastside.

Aniyah Brown had 8 points with six rebounds, five assists and two steals; Nyra Brown had 8 points with four rebounds; Gabrielle Kot had 6 points with three rebounds; Michelle Hernandez had 2 points with four rebounds; Gauri Desai had 2 points with three rebounds; Mia Gonzalez had 1 point and Addison Schwindt had five rebounds for the Bengals, who finished the season with an 11-14 overall record.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon