Bloomfield HS indoor track teams give good efforts at sectional meet

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School indoor track and field teams gave good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 State Championships at the “Bubble” in Toms River on Saturday, Feb. 3.

On the girls side, freshman Alana Dennis took fifth place in the 55-meter dash in 7.53 seconds and junior Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took fifth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.0.

Junior Ashley Toro took sixth place in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 29.84 seconds. Senior Candace Chapman took eighth place in the shot put at 31 feet, 1 inch.

On the boys side, sophomore Jeremy Tejada took fifth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.09 and the 4×400-meter relay team took fifth place in 3:31.59.

Junior Alexander Travers was eighth in the 400-meter dash in 52.08. Senior Dave Louis was eighth in the pole vault at 8-0.