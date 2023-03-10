BHS’ McCulloch gives strong effort at state wrestling tourney in Atlantic City

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School sophomore wrestler Gabriel McCulloch gave a strong effort at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state individual tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

McCulloch was the No. 28 seed in the 285-pound heavyweight class. In the first round on Thursday, March 2, McCulloch dropped an 8-1 decision to fifth-seeded Ryan Fischer of Jackson Memorial High School.

The next day, McCulloch battled 21st-seed Josue Cordoba of Plainfield High School in the consolation first round. McCulloch lost 5-2 in a tiebreaker to become eliminated.

McCulloch was the lone Bloomfield competitor at the state tournament, which consisted of the top four finishers in the eight region tournaments from the previous weekend. McCulloch took fourth place in Region 3 at West Orange High School.

