Bloomfield HS winter athletes earn postseason honors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The following Bloomfield High School winter athletes received postseason honors, as selected by the coaches in their respective divisions and leagues:

Boys basketball

All-Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division

First team

  • Shayne Hinton, senior.

Honorable mention

  • Uche Anyanwu, senior.
  • Shariff Brown, junior.

Girls basketball

All–SEC–Liberty Division

First team

  • Gabby Kot, sophomore. 

Second team

  • Ava Barker, sophomore.
  • Aniyah Brown, junior.

Honorable mention

  • Stella Schmidt, senior.
  • Nyra Brown, senior.

Boys wrestling

All–SEC–American Division

First team

  • Gabe McCulloch, sophomore. 

Second team

  • Rahjohn Plummer, senior.
  • Michael Marzano, senior.

Honorable mention

  • Estuardo Lopez, senior.
  • Juan Millan, senior.

Ice hockey

All–New Jersey Inscholastastic Ice Hockey League–Kelly Division

First team

  • Alex Benkert, sophomore.

Benkert played for the Nutley–Columbia–Bloomfield team.

Girls bowling

All–SEC–American Division

First Team

  • Kayla Wade, senior.
  • Isabella Bille, sophomore. 

Honorable mention

  • Leah Velasquez, sophomore.

Boys bowling

All-SEC–American Division

Second team

  • Landon Healy, junior.
  • Eoin Clifford, sophomore.
  • Jayden Padilla, freshman.

Honorable mention

  • Jayden Hedgespeth, sophomore.

Girls indoor track-and-field

All-SEC–American Division

First team

  • Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher, sophomore.
  • Taylor Copeck, senior. 

Second team

  • Rylie Sayers, junior. 

Honorable mention

  • Ashley Toro, sophomore.
  • Albina Frangu, senior.

Boys indoor track-and-field

All–SEC–American Division

Second team

  • Anthony Armestar, senior. 

Honorable mention

  • Cristian Armstrong, senior.
  • Zaire LaRue, senior.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon, Steve Ellmore and Bloomfield Track-and-Field

