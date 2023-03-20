Bloomfield HS winter athletes earn postseason honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The following Bloomfield High School winter athletes received postseason honors, as selected by the coaches in their respective divisions and leagues:

Boys basketball

All-Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division

First team

Shayne Hinton, senior.

Honorable mention

Uche Anyanwu, senior.

Shariff Brown, junior.

Girls basketball

All–SEC–Liberty Division

First team

Gabby Kot, sophomore.

Second team

Ava Barker, sophomore.

Aniyah Brown, junior.

Honorable mention

Stella Schmidt, senior.

Nyra Brown, senior.

Boys wrestling

All–SEC–American Division

First team

Gabe McCulloch, sophomore.

Second team

Rahjohn Plummer, senior.

Michael Marzano, senior.

Honorable mention

Estuardo Lopez, senior.

Juan Millan, senior.

Ice hockey

All–New Jersey Inscholastastic Ice Hockey League–Kelly Division

First team

Alex Benkert, sophomore.

Benkert played for the Nutley–Columbia–Bloomfield team.

Girls bowling

All–SEC–American Division

First Team

Kayla Wade, senior.

Isabella Bille, sophomore.

Honorable mention

Leah Velasquez, sophomore.

Boys bowling

All-SEC–American Division

Second team

Landon Healy, junior.

Eoin Clifford, sophomore.

Jayden Padilla, freshman.

Honorable mention

Jayden Hedgespeth, sophomore.

Girls indoor track-and-field

All-SEC–American Division

First team

Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher, sophomore.

Taylor Copeck, senior.

Second team

Rylie Sayers, junior.

Honorable mention

Ashley Toro, sophomore.

Albina Frangu, senior.

Boys indoor track-and-field

All–SEC–American Division

Second team

Anthony Armestar, senior.

Honorable mention

Cristian Armstrong, senior.

Zaire LaRue, senior.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon, Steve Ellmore and Bloomfield Track-and-Field