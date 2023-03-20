Bloomfield HS winter athletes earn postseason honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The following Bloomfield High School winter athletes received postseason honors, as selected by the coaches in their respective divisions and leagues:
Boys basketball
All-Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division
First team
- Shayne Hinton, senior.
Honorable mention
- Uche Anyanwu, senior.
- Shariff Brown, junior.
Girls basketball
All–SEC–Liberty Division
First team
- Gabby Kot, sophomore.
Second team
- Ava Barker, sophomore.
- Aniyah Brown, junior.
Honorable mention
- Stella Schmidt, senior.
- Nyra Brown, senior.
Boys wrestling
All–SEC–American Division
First team
- Gabe McCulloch, sophomore.
Second team
- Rahjohn Plummer, senior.
- Michael Marzano, senior.
Honorable mention
- Estuardo Lopez, senior.
- Juan Millan, senior.
Ice hockey
All–New Jersey Inscholastastic Ice Hockey League–Kelly Division
First team
- Alex Benkert, sophomore.
Benkert played for the Nutley–Columbia–Bloomfield team.
Girls bowling
All–SEC–American Division
First Team
- Kayla Wade, senior.
- Isabella Bille, sophomore.
Honorable mention
- Leah Velasquez, sophomore.
Boys bowling
All-SEC–American Division
Second team
- Landon Healy, junior.
- Eoin Clifford, sophomore.
- Jayden Padilla, freshman.
Honorable mention
- Jayden Hedgespeth, sophomore.
Girls indoor track-and-field
All-SEC–American Division
First team
- Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher, sophomore.
- Taylor Copeck, senior.
Second team
- Rylie Sayers, junior.
Honorable mention
- Ashley Toro, sophomore.
- Albina Frangu, senior.
Boys indoor track-and-field
All–SEC–American Division
Second team
- Anthony Armestar, senior.
Honorable mention
- Cristian Armstrong, senior.
- Zaire LaRue, senior.
Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon, Steve Ellmore and Bloomfield Track-and-Field