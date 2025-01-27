BHS wrestling team posts wins during week

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys wrestling team enjoyed a great week.

The Bengals won five of six matches to improve to 12-7 on the season. They defeated Union City, 49-24, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at home; and defeated Irvington, 57-24, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, in Irvington.

After falling to Clifton, 35-32, on Friday, Jan. 17, at home; the Bengals won all three matches at a quad meet at Belleville, as they defeated Kearny, 55-22; Orange, 52-28; and Belleville, 54-18.

Against Belleville, the following were the Bloomfield winners: freshman Gabriel Bravo, 113 pounds; senior Anthony Lizama, 126; senior Joey Testa, 132; senior Thomas Haverick, 150; senior Malik Nelson, 157; senior Daniel Mejia, 165; sophomore Jayden Morales, 175; junior Terrence Taylor, 190; senior Alejandro Valencia, 215; and senior Gabriel McCulloch, 285.

The Bengals will host a tri meet on Saturday, Jan. 25, against Elmwood Park and Ramsey, beginning at 10 a.m., and host Lyndhurst on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m.