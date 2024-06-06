Bloomfeld Softball Camp to take place this summer

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 12th annual Bloomfield Softball Camp will take place at Clarks Pond South, located at 111 Dewey St., for girls in grades 2-8 (ages 6-14).

The camp will take place July 8-11 (rain date July 12) and July 15-18 (rain date July 19) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The camp staff includes former Bloomfield High School standout Brianna Murray, former William Paterson University pitcher and current BHS assistant softball coach Lexi Corio and former BHS standout and current Rutgers–Newark player Mia Lopez.

To register for the camp, contact Mike Policastro at 973-809-2086 or polibomb25@yahoo.com.