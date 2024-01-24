Bloomfieild HS girls hoops team to host Millburn in the ECT

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team, seeded 11th, will host No. 22 seed Millburn High School in the preliminary third round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 4 p.m.

The winner will visit No. 6 seed Newark Central in the first round on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The Bengals hosted Newark Central on Monday, Jan. 22, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game. Bloomfield lost, 55-49. Junior guard Gabrielle Kot had 13 points, senior guard Aniya Brown and senior center Michelle Hernandez each had 8 points, senior forward Maya Mickens and junior guard Ava Barker each had 6 and junior forward Angie Sanchez had 5 for the Bengals, who moved to 6-7 on the season.

In earlier action, Bloomfield lost to Nutley High School, 53-50, in overtime at home on Thursday, Jan. 18, in a divisional game.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Newark Central (Jan. 22)