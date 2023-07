This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield American Little League 12-year-old All-Star baseball team enjoyed a great run, finishing as runner-up in the state District 8 tournament.

Bloomfield American defeated Nutley American 6-3 in the semifinals on Wednesday, July 5, at Glenfield Park in Montclair, before losing to Montclair in the championship game on Friday, July 7, at the Nutley American Little League field.

Photos Courtesy of Brianne Aumack