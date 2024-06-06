Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp to take place this summer

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 18th annual Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp will take place at Bloomfield Middle School baseball field for three weeks, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The weeks are as follows: July 15-19, July 22-26, and July 29-Aug. 2.

The camp is directed by founder and Bloomfield High School head baseball coach Mike Policastro. The camp staff includes former BHS baseball players.

The camp is for boys in grades 2-8 (ages 6-14).

A fee is charged. To register for the camp, contact Policastro at 973-809-2086 or polibomb25@yahoo.com.

Policastro has been the head coach at BHS since 2007. He was a star player for the Bengals, graduating in 1989.