Bloomfield eighth-grade boys basketball team wins league championship

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield eighth-grade boys basketball team was crowned Suburban Basketball League champions this season.

After an impressive 9-3 season, Bloomfield was able to climb its way to the championship game and in true Bengal fashion, took home the trophy after a hard-fought victory over Millburn.

The Bloomfield players are Atticus Burg, Sebastian Kraft, Jabari Senior, Matthew Comick, Luke Gallagher, Emil Gonzalez, Idris Grimsley, Russell Harris, Khayel Julien, Derek Kittner, Andrew Valencia, Miles Warren, Brandon Williams and Elijah Cortes.

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield Recreation