BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team lost to a strong Livingston team, 4-2, Monday, Oct. 2, at Foley Field in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game.

Ava Barker scored both goals and Izabel Pereira assisted on the two goals for the Bengals, who moved to 4-6 overall. Livingston improved to 8-0.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Livingston (Monday, Oct. 2)