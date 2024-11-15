Bloomfield girls volleyball team finishes campaign

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team, seeded 11th, lost at sixth-seeded Hackensack, 25-22, 25-18 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The Bengals finished the season with a 12-15 record. They went 7-3 in the Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division, finishing in third place out of six schools behind second-place Cedar Grove and first-place East Orange Campus.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon